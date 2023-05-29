Georgian Leaders Congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Presidential Victory

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey on his re-election for a third 5-year term, following his victory in the Presidential Elections with 52.14% of the votes. Erdoğan emerged triumphant in Sunday’s runoff vote, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.
“My congratulations to President Erdoğan upon his re-election!” President Zurabishvili wrote on Twitter, emphasizing her support for advancing the partnership between Georgia and Turkey.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Garibashvili expressed his support for strengthening cooperation between the neighboring countries in a congratulatory tweet: “We are eager to further enhance the bonds of friendship and strategic partnership between Georgia and Turkey”.
