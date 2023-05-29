Georgian Leaders Congratulate Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Presidential Victory

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili and Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili congratulated President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan of Turkey on his re-election for a third 5-year term, following his victory in the Presidential Elections with 52.14% of the votes. Erdoğan emerged triumphant in Sunday’s runoff vote, defeating opposition leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

“My congratulations to President Erdoğan upon his re-election!” President Zurabishvili wrote on Twitter, emphasizing her support for advancing the partnership between Georgia and Turkey.

My congratulations to President @RTErdogan upon his #reelection !



Georgia and Türkiye are close friends bound by a strong relationship that continues to grow and I look forward to our further cooperation to advance this partnership 🇬🇪🤝🇹🇷 — Salome Zourabichvili (@Zourabichvili_S) May 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Garibashvili expressed his support for strengthening cooperation between the neighboring countries in a congratulatory tweet: “We are eager to further enhance the bonds of friendship and strategic partnership between Georgia and Turkey”.

Congratulations to 🇹🇷President @RTErdogan, a great friend of 🇬🇪, on his convincing re-election as the leader of Türkiye! Turkish people have spoken & we join in their celebration. We are eager to further enhance the bonds of friendship & strategic partnership between 🇬🇪&🇹🇷. — Irakli Garibashvili (@GharibashviliGe) May 28, 2023

