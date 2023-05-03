NATO ASG for Emerging Security Challenges Visits Georgia

NATO Assistant Secretary General for Emerging Security Challenges James Appaturai is on a visit to Georgia to boost scientific cooperation in tackling new security challenges, including in the framework of the NATO Science for Peace and Security Programme (SPS). He took part today in the event organized with support from Georgia’s Ministries of Foreign Affairs and of Education and Science, which brought together over fifty participants from public and not-for-profit research institutions. The event focused on recent activities within the framework of the Programme, including research on resilience and the protection of infrastructure.

Georgian scientists have been engaged in the SPS programme since 1994 with projects on topics such as energy security, cyber defence, defence against chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear agents, and others.

The event was organized to enable greater participation of Georgia in research on security challenges and emerging threats and highlighted the activities carried out recently through NATO’s Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Programme, including research on resilience and the protection of infrastructure from geological hazards and underground explosions.

SPS Programme is a NATO programme which is provides an opportunity for scientists in Georgia, as well as other NATO partner countries, to develop innovative security-related scientific initiatives in cooperation with their counterparts from NATO countries.

Assistant Secretary General also met with the First Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Romeo Mikautadze according to the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

The sides discussed in detail important energy projects and ways to strengthen the country’s energy security as part of the Georgian government’s consistent policy. In this context, James Appathurai highlighted the Black Sea submarine cable project, noting that its implementation is important not only for the development of Georgia, but also for the entire South Caucasus.

According to the Ministry, the Deputy Minister spoke about the results of the first auction announced within the framework of the support system for the production and use of energy from renewable sources. According to him, the reform will eventually create opportunities to invest more than $2 billion in the energy sector.

James Appathurai noted that Georgia has great energy potential, and its resources allow it to increase its installed capacity, which is essential for the economic development of any country. The Assistant Secretary General noted the commitment to support the development of this crucial sector in Georgia.

