Public Attitudes in NDI Survey

The National Democratic Institute (NDI), a U.S.-founded non-profit, released a new public opinion poll on May 3, indicating Georgian citizens’ unwavering support for political (54%) and economic (52%) cooperation with the European Union. “However, the aspirations of the Georgian people come into contrast with a perception that the government is not doing enough to ensure EU membership,” according to the survey.

The new public opinion poll indicates a concerning trend of low public confidence in institutions. 64% of respondents said that none of the parties represent their interests. Further, Georgians remain skeptical of the Parliament’s willingness to address their concerns. Every second Georgian (51%) says they do not trust any of the Georgian TV channels.

The survey was fielded by the Caucasus Resource Research Centers (CRRC) for NDI between March 17 and 23, 2023, with the financial assistance of UK Aid. It was conducted through telephone interviews nationwide (excluding occupied territories) with 1,032 respondents. The average margin of error is +/- 2%.

EU, NATO integration

The EU support remains high, indicating Georgian citizens unwavering support for EU membership. 82% of the surveyed Georgians say they approve Georgian government’s stated goal to join the European Union; 9% disapprove and 8% do not know. “EU support is consistently high across the board.”

35% of respondents remain confident that Georgian government is not doing enough to ensure EU membership. 28% believe that government is doing everything in their power for Georgia to join EU, while 18% think that government is doing nothing for it. 19% do not know or refuse to answer.

Like the December survey, 73% of the surveyed Georgians say they approve Georgian government’s stated goal to join NATO. “NATO support is most prominent among younger citizens.”

According to the survey, if they had to choose, “majority would prefer European and Euro-Atlantic integration over closer relationship with Russia.” 69% of respondents say that Georgia will benefit more from European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Only 7% believe that Georgia will benefit more from abandoning European and Euro-Atlantic integration in favor of better relations with Russia. “Compared to other groups, GD supporters are less certain about the European and Euro-Atlantic integration.”

Country direction, democracy

35% of respondents believe that Georgia is going in the wrong direction, 27% think that the country is going in the right direction, 22% say that Georgia is not changing and 17% do not know or refuse to answer.

Compared to the July 2022 survey, the number of respondents who claim Georgia is a democracy increased from 30% to 39%. 42% believe that Georgia is not a democracy and 17% do not know. “Share of those who say Georgia is a democracy increased the most among GD supporters and Tbilisi residents.”

Attitude towards institutions

Compared to the December survey, the number of respondents who approve of the current government’s performance decreased from 51% to 43%. The number of respondents who disapprove of the government’s performance increased from 39% to 43%. “Performance of government worsened among younger people and rural population.”

Compared to the December survey, the number of respondents who approve of the President’s performance increased from 14% to 17%. The number of respondents who disapprove of the President’s performance decreased from 45% to 41%. “President’s job approval is the highest among younger citizens and GD supporters.”

As for Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the number of respondents who approve of his performance decreased by one percentage point to 30%; the number of respondents who disapprove of his performance increased by one percentage point to 28%. The number of respondents who rated PM’s performance as average decreased from 36% to 31%. “PM’s approval is the highest in the rural settlement, 55+ and GD supporters.”

Only 13% of respondents rated Parliament’s performance as good; 37% rated it as bad and 40% as average. “According to the majority, MPs do not take into account opinions of people like them.” Further, 39% of respondents believe that Parliament is not effectively overseeing the actions of the government. 49% note that Parliament is not passing legislation on issues that matter to them and 56% think that Parliament does not communicate regularly with citizens.

Attitudes towards political parties

64% of respondents say that there is not at least one political party in Georgia that represent their interests. Only 24% believe that there is at least one party representing their interests. “Almost half of Georgians (47%) do not believe that GD is acting in their best interest; this number is even higher (61%) for elected opposition parties.”

47% of respondents believe that Georgian Dream is not acting in their best interest. 61% claim the same about opposition parties. 61% of respondents say that elected opposition parties are not acting in their best interest.

When asked which political party is closest to them, 57% of respondents said no party; 17% named Georgian Dream; 5% – the United National Movement; 6% – other parties; 17% do not know and refuse to answer.

When asked if parliamentary elections were tomorrow, which party would you vote for, 34% of respondents said that they would vote for none; 20% named Georgian Dream; 5% – UNM; 6% – other parties. 35% do not know or refuse to answer.

National priorities

When asked what the most important national level issues are facing them and their families, 30% of respondents named rising prices; 29% – jobs; 27% – poverty; 23% – territorial integrity; 18% – pensions and 16% – wages.

48% of respondents evaluated the current situation of Georgia’s economy as bad; 42% as average and only 9% as good. 50% of respondents are doubtful that the government can solve economic problems. 35% are confident and 15% do not know.

According to the survey, every sixth Georgian (16%) receives foreign remittances from a family member and every sixth Georgia is likely to emigrate (15%).

Media

51% of respondents say that they trust none of the TV channels for accurate information on politics and current events. 18% trust pro-government Imedi TV; 8% – pro-opposition Mtavari Arkhi; 5% – Rustavi 2; 3% – TV Pirveli; 3% – Georgian Public Broadcaster; 6% – other TV channels.

