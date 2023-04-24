Georgia, Azerbaijan Sign Defense Cooperation Agreement

Georgian Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze met with his Azerbaijani counterpart, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov during his visit to Baku and signed an agreement on defense cooperation between the two countries.

The Georgian Defense Ministry said on April 24 that the two ministers discussed bilateral defense cooperation and future plans, including participation in international exercises and military training programs.

Burchuladze and Hasanov discussed the issues of cooperation within the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia trilateral cooperation format, noting that “strategic meetings, defense cooperation, joint exercises and expert meetings further strengthen interoperability among the countries.”

The two ministers also focused on the security challenges facing the region and stressed the momentum of bilateral visits, which “confirms the readiness to strengthen ties for the benefit of the countries and the region.” The Georgian Defense Minister invited his Azerbaijani counterpart to the event marking Georgia’s independence day on May 26.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan, for its part, noted that the two ministers discussed the issues of peace and security in the region, further development of cooperation in the military, military-technical and military-educational fields and other issues of mutual interest. Minister Hasanov stressed the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation in the field of defense.

Before the official meeting, Juansher Burchuladze laid a wreath at the grave of the national leader of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, in the Alley of Honor.

