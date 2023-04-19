Pharmaceutical Association Addresses Medicine Shortages

On April 15, the Pharmaceutical Companies Association addressed customer concerns, noting that a decrease in the supply and variety of medicine was caused by restrictions from Turkish suppliers. Additionally, they acknowledged that limited data on the circulation of pharmaceutical products in local markets was due to the absence of a proper program for registering such information.

Restrictions from Turkish suppliers

The Association noted that after the implementation of the legislative changes related to the opening of the Turkish market, the companies within the Pharmaceutical Association immediately started importing medicines from Turkey. The Association emphasized that the representatives of the industry were the initiators of the opening of the Turkish market, which, in their opinion, allows them an objective assessment of the situation. They highlight that the opening of new markets in this manner, with high expectations, presents challenges in terms of maintaining a continuous supply chain.

According to information from the pharmaceutical association members, there are restrictions on the supply of certain medicines in terms of both assortment and quantity, from Turkish suppliers’ side. These restrictions are expected to have an impact on the local market in the near future. “We ask the population to understand this fact, as this circumstance does not depend on local companies” – stated the association, noting that it is committed to preventing the misinterpretation of the information provided to the public by various institutions.

The universal program

According to Order No. 9/N of the Ministry of IDPs from the Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia, companies are required to share information (through “universal program”) with the Ministry of Health regarding the circulation of pharmaceutical products. However, no universal program (such as RS) has been developed and offered for the sector. The Association stated that despite business efforts to launch the program in a reasonable time and with the right method, the regulator has not provided a proper technical base for processing information in accordance with the rules and conditions. The association also expressed concern that warning protocols issued to entrepreneurs could lead to penal sanctions, and the regulator could become a punitive body that ultimately harms the interests’ of population and those employed in the pharmaceutical industry.

Health Minister’s response

The Minister of IDPs from the Occupied Territories, Labor, Health and Social Affairs of Georgia, Zurab Azarashvili, addressed this issue and stated that there were no restrictions either in Turkey or with companies importing medicines from Turkey. He emphasized that the imports are under strict control, with March seeing the highest imports from Turkey in the last two years, and the imports continued as planned in April. He noted that the only change seen within this process was an increase in the price of imported medicines from Turkey, which was minimal and occurred only in December due to overconsumption of a few specific medicines, mainly antibiotics.

Regarding the universal program, he emphasized that the databases have been operational since January, and out of the 4-5 pharmacy chains in Georgia, one of the pharmacy chains is fully involved in exchanging information through the databases. He explained that the Ministry’s goal is to establish a transparent pharmaceutical business system in the country that promotes access to quality medicines and prevents artificial shortages and price manipulation, adding that the Ministry strives to support everyone, regardless of their political views, in achieving this goal.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)