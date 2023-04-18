Lack of Quorum Prevents the Vote on the Establishment of Commission of Inquiry into the Judiciary
At today’s plenary session, the issue of setting up a parliamentary commission of inquiry to investigate corruption and other violations in the judiciary could not be voted on due to the lack of a quorum. The majority decided not to register for the vote, which Georgian Dream Chair Irakli Kobakhidze describing the move as an “act of solidarity” with the Georgian judges. “In the interest of the court’s independence, the majority would not register, which is an act of political solidarity with the judges”- said Kobakhidze. Only 51 MPs registered for the session.
The opposition proposed the initiative to establish the commission last week in light of the recent sanctioning of four judges by the US State Department due to “significant corruption”.
Also Read:
- 10/04/2023 – PM Garibashvili Expresses “Full Support to All Judges”
- 07/04/2023 – President on the Sanctioning of Georgian Judges: “The country’s image is being damaged”
- 07/04/2023 – Amb. Degnan Interviewed by Mtavari and Imedi TV Channels Following the Sanctioning by US of Georgian Judges
- 05/04/2023– BREAKING: US Department of State Sanctions Four Georgian Judges for “Significant” Corruption