Lack of Quorum Prevents the Vote on the Establishment of Commission of Inquiry into the Judiciary

At today’s plenary session, the issue of setting up a parliamentary commission of inquiry to investigate corruption and other violations in the judiciary could not be voted on due to the lack of a quorum. The majority decided not to register for the vote, which Georgian Dream Chair Irakli Kobakhidze describing the move as an “act of solidarity” with the Georgian judges. “In the interest of the court’s independence, the majority would not register, which is an act of political solidarity with the judges”- said Kobakhidze. Only 51 MPs registered for the session.

The opposition proposed the initiative to establish the commission last week in light of the recent sanctioning of four judges by the US State Department due to “significant corruption”.

