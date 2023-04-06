Georgia’s Opposition Calls on President to Convene Extraordinary Session

Georgia’s parliamentary opposition is calling on the president to convene an extraordinary plenary session following the US State Department’s imposition of sanctions on four Georgian judges. The opposition is calling for a vote on creating an investigative commission to address concerns of “clan rule” within the country’s judiciary.

The opposition stresses that any delay in responding to the issue of sanctioning judges could be detrimental to Georgia’s progress, and each member of parliament must act based on his or her individual responsibility. Failure to act will only prolong the sanctions and hinder the country’s development. MP Tamar Kordzaia voiced these concerns on behalf of the opposition.

“Lelo” MP Salome Samadashvili emphasized that support for the commission would “send a message to the USA that Georgia’s people and democratic opposition are strong allies”. According to her, the position of strategic allies is vital for every Georgian citizen today.

Independent MP Khatia Dekanoidze added that support for the commission is a “crucial test for all opposition MPs”. She highlighted that Georgia’s status as a candidate for EU integration is at risk because of the problems in the judicial system. She emphasized that it is therefore crucial for Georgia to have an independent judiciary with impartial judges. “The Venice Commission, the European Council, the European Union, and now the American partners are all stressing this issue,”- she underlined.

