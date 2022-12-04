Five Georgian Fighters Killed in Ukraine

Five Georgian fighters – Avto Rurua, Romeo Pirchakhia, Roland Kvaratskhelia, Badri Markelia, and Merab Aladashvili – were killed in Ukraine on 3 December while fighting near the city of Bakhmut, marking the deadliest day for Georgian fighters since Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Responding to the news, President Salome Zurabishvili offered her condolences to the families, friends, and relatives “of all Georgian fighters who have died in Ukraine.”

Per media reports, the soldiers were killed after their detachment was attacked by a group of Kadyrovites, which refers to the Chechnyan paramilitary organization sworn to protect leader Ramzan Kadyrov.

Romeo Parulava, who is himself fighting in Ukraine, told media that the group has been surrounded and fighting remains ongoing to “get these boys out of there.” He revealed that the commander who had been leading the detachment has been injured as well.

“We will definitely bring them out,” Parulava emphasized, while admitting that “Currently, there is a very difficult situation, we are speaking with our boys at the frontlines […] [and] there is a very difficult situation in Bakhmut.”

The latest casualties bring to 26 the unofficial death toll of Georgian citizens killed fighting in Ukraine since the Russian invasion on February 24, 2022.

