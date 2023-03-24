Khatia Dekanoidze Leaves the United National Movement

Khatia Dekanoidze, the former Chair of the United National Movement (UNM) faction Strength in Unity, who resigned from her post following the election of Levan Khabeishvili as the new leader of the UNM, announced on March 24 that she was leaving the UNM. She continues her parliamentary activities as an independent MP.

Speaking to journalists in Parliament, Dekanoidze said that for her it was a “painful”, “emotional” but “correct” decision for her, because she believes that leading the party with the “old paradigm” is “unjustified”. “In general, the old paradigm in the new reality, when there is a different situation … will not work,” the MP added.

Dekanoidze promised to work inside and outside parliament to protect the rights of “political prisoners”, including the transfer of Georgia’s imprisoned ex-president Mikheil Saakashvili abroad for medical treatment and the freedom of Mtavari TV director Nika Gvaramia. She also added that she would “spare no effort” for the country’s European integration.

Earlier, on 17 February, MP Roman Gotsiridze also left the National Movement. “I believe that at this stage I have exhausted my possibilities to continue political activities within the party,”- she wrote on Facebook.

In early February, following the election of Levan Khabeishvili as the new Chairman of the UNM, a number of party leaders decided to step down from their leadership positions.

Following Dekanoidze’s split, the UNM faction will have 24 deputies in parliament.

