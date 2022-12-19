Russian Occupation Forces Detain Georgian Citizen

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on 19 December that the Russian Occupation Forces illegally detained a Georgian citizen in the occupied area surrounding Perevi Village in the Sachkhere Municipality.

Per the SSG, the European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) hotline mechanism was activated and international partners as well as the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) were notified.

“Responsibility for the destructive actions committed on the occupied territories of Georgia, as well as along the occupation line, rests with the occupying power,” SSG said.

