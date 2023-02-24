Photostory | Thousands Rally in Tbilisi in Solidarity with Ukraine

Tens of thousands gathered at 19:00 on the main thoroughfare of Tbilisi to march in solidarity with Ukraine and to mark the day when Russia launched its full-scale onslaught one year ago, on February 24, 2022.

The rally was called by several political groupings, including Movement Droa!, Strategy Agmashenebeli, and Girchi – More Freedom. But some other groups coalesced around Ukrainian refugees and civic organizations and joined the main rally on Rustaveli avenue.

The event comes as the ruling party has increasingly embarked on the path of anti-Western propaganda, including restrictions on the freedom of association, which led to criticism from the U.S. and EU ambassadors.

Many Georgians also feel that the government and the ruling party have shown less than wholehearted support to Ukraine, which led to scolding from the President. Still, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, the ruling party leader Irakli Kobakhidze, and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili issued rare statements of unreserved solidarity with Ukraine today.

Ukrainians who have sheltered in Tbilisi lead the march. Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge Draped in Ukrainian flag, citizen marches in solidarity. Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge Russian protesters have a thing or two to say to Putin. Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge Woman stands in solidarity to Ukraine. Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge Some Russians rally in solidarity, too. Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge Posters from the rally. Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge Posters from the rally. Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge Rally poster reads “Stubbornly to Freedom.” Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge Posters from the rally. Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge Posters from the rally. Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge Posters from the rally. Photo: Guram Muradovi/Civil.ge

