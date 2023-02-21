U.S. Senators Meet with Prime Minister, Opposition, CSOs

Following the meeting with Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, visiting U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Dick Durbin met with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, opposition politicians and representatives of civil society organizations on February 20. After the official part of the visit, the U.S. Senators held a concluding press conference.

Meeting with PM

According to the Georgian government’s press office, the participants discussed the U.S.-Georgia strategic partnership and the progress made in various areas. They noted that “the partnership between the two countries is based on shared values and interests, Georgia is a reliable partner and a committed ally of the United States in the region and beyond, and appreciated the strong bipartisan support of the United States.”

The sides also underscored the importance of the visit “at a critical time for the European region and the world,” stressing that it is an important signal of the U.S. support to the public. In this regard, the Prime Minister noted that “Georgia is a clear example of how U.S. engagement and assistance strengthens the country’s democratic institutions, defense capabilities, and promotes economic growth.”

The participants also focused on the granting of EU candidate status to Georgia, noting the strong support of the United States in this process.

They also discussed the situation in the occupied regions. In this context PM Garibashvili said that he “welcomes the appointment of Louis Bono as Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations.” He also thanked the U.S. Senators for their unwavering support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The participants also discussed the security situation and challenges in the region and around the world, emphasizing the importance of peaceful conflict resolution.

Meeting with opposition, CSOs

Following the meeting with the U.S. Senators, MP Khatia Dekanoidze of the United National Movement said that they discussed the issues related to democracy, Georgia’s EU integration, “as well as political prisoners.” “Their main task is to make Georgia a full member of the Euro-Atlantic area,” she said.

MP Salome Samadashvili of the Lelo for Georgia party noted that the U.S. Senators showed interest in the reforms, which are required by the European Union for Georgia to obtain candidate status. “I also raised the issue of Nika Gvaramia,” she added.

“We should use such visits to find our new place in the world,” Elene Khoshtaria of the Droa party told reporters. “This visit is taking place in the midst of the complete degradation of democracy in the country, when the government is supporting Russia.”

Eka Gigauri, head of Transparency International Georgia, said: “We discussed the challenges we face in addressing the EU’s 12 priorities… They were interested in our vision of how to stop the democratic backsliding that is evident in our country.”

Batu Kutelia, a senior fellow at the Foreign Policy Research Institute, noted that the issues related to corruption risks, the influence of authoritarianism, and the captured state were discussed at the meeting. “Democratic backsliding and Bidzina Ivanishvili’s informal rule was one of the problems we discussed,” he added.

The U.S. Embassy posted a photo of a meeting between the visiting U.S. senators and representatives of Georgian civil society organizations, saying “the United States will continue supporting Georgian civil society and our partnership to strengthen the country’s institutions.”

