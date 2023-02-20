President Zurabishvili Meets with U.S. Senators

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili met with visiting U.S. Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Dick Durbin on February 20. Georgia’s EU integration, the war in Ukraine and the security environment in the Black Sea region were discussed during the meeting.

According to the Georgian President’s press office, the participants of the meeting stressed that “the issue of opening a second front in Georgia suits only Russia, which has been carrying out aggression against Georgia not only since August 2008, but for the second century.”

President Zurabishvili told the U.S. senators that “a strategic decision should be made on granting Georgia EU candidate status, and the country should not be denied it for the second time.”

“The Georgian people deserve EU candidate status, because they have been serving European values for 30 years,” the Georgian President said, adding that she “expresses the will of the Georgian people regarding the country’s European integration.”

According to the Presidential Administration, the U.S. senators noted that they appreciate the President’s position and role in European integration.

Senator Jeanne Shaheen wrote on Twitter yesterday before leaving for Georgia that “Georgia has important elections coming up and the opportunity to advance a pro-democracy agenda, which is what I’ll encourage our partners to prioritize as they work to build a better future for the Georgian people and to bring more stability to the region.”

Georgia has important elections coming up and the opportunity to advance a pro-democracy agenda, which is what I’ll encourage our partners to prioritize as they work to build a better future for the Georgian people and to bring more stability to the region. — Sen. Jeanne Shaheen (@SenatorShaheen) February 19, 2023

Also Read:

11/02/2023 – PM Speaks of Attempts ‘to Open Second Front’, Slams UNM

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)