News

Georgian, Czech Foreign Ministers Hold Telephone Conversation

25/01/2023 - 12:35
23 Less than a minute

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili and his Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský held a telephone conversation and discussed a wide range of issues.

The Czech Foreign Minister wrote on Twitter on January 24 that he discussed with his Georgian counterpart the fulfillment of 12 conditions set by the EU Commission.

The two ministers also focused on the current health condition of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili.

“I stressed the importance of continuous support for Ukraine,” Jan Lipavský added.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry has not yet reported on the conversation between the foreign ministers.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
25/01/2023 - 12:35
23 Less than a minute

მსგავსი/Related

The Daily Beat: 24 January

25/01/2023 - 07:00

The Daily Beat: 23 January

24/01/2023 - 07:00

Finance Minister Says Georgia Leading in Enforcing Sanctions against Russia

23/01/2023 - 20:52

Sokhumi to Prosecute a Tiktoker

23/01/2023 - 14:18
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2023
Back to top button