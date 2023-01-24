News

Georgian, Swedish Defense Ministers Hold Phone Talk

24/01/2023 - 12:44
21 1 minute read

Georgian Defence Minister Juansher Burchuladze spoke by telephone with his Swedish counterpart Pål Jonson and discussed, among other things, the security situation in the region and common challenges.

According to a statement by the Georgian Ministry of Defence on 23 January, the colleagues discussed the issues of successful defense cooperation and future plans for relations.

They also focused on Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations, with Juansher Burchuladze stressing the importance of partners’ support in this regard and the progress Georgia has made.

Juansher Burchuladze discussed with his Swedish counterpart the measures taken and planned to strengthen the Substantial NATO-Georgia Package. Mr. Burchuladze also thanked Mr. Jonson for the important contribution and firm practical and political support in the field of defense.

During the conversation, the ministers agreed to hold a next meeting in a bilateral format, “which will further contribute to the development of bilateral cooperation between the countries”.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
