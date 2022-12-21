Captive Georgian Released from Tskhinvali

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on 21 December that a Georgian citizen detained by the Russian occupation forces – Manuchar Gulitashvili, has been released and is back in Tbilisi-controlled territory. He was illegally detained in the occupied area surrounding Perevi Village in the Sachkhere Municipality.

According to the SSG, both the hotline mechanism and other tools at the Georgian government’s disposal were immediately activated in the process of securing the detainee’s release.

In addition, Tbilisi notified the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) and other international partners about the illegal detention.

The SSG reiterated that the “responsibility for all destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line rests with the occupying power.”

“The central government, together with international partners, continues to actively work for the release of all illegally detained Georgian citizens in the occupied territories,” the SSG also stated.

