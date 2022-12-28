News

President Presents New CEC Chairmanship, Membership Candidates

On December 28, President Salome Zurabishvili presented new candidates for the Central Election Commission (CEC) to the legislature, as envisaged by the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure. This follows the Parliament’s failure to elect the previously nominated chairperson and two members at its special session on December 22.

The President presented Giorgi Shaishmelashvili and Nanuli Bebia for the CEC chairmanship. The two have no apparent management or election administration experience, according to their resumes.

Rusudan Kurdiani and Tamaz Poladashvili are the two candidates who were submitted for one vacant membership position. An open call was announced to select the candidates for the other vacant seat.

