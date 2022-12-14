News

Saakashvili Stops Hunger Strike

14/12/2022 - 18:52
Mikheil Saakashvili announced that he stopped his hunger strike several hours after announcing it because he received a message from Members of the European Parliament urging him to stop the strike “so as not to give an excuse to the relevant services as if I am harming myself.”

Saakashvili also contended that the MEPs had promised to “mobilize all diplomatic efforts to ensure the protection of [his] minimum rights.” “I am not sick because I purposefully did not eat, but because I am poisoned,” he said.

Saakashvili’s lawyer Shalva Khachapuridze announced earlier today that the ex-President had begun a new hunger strike after the Special Penitentiary Service and the Vivamedi Clinic claimed today that due to technical reasons they were unable to connect Saakashvili to his own hearing as he has repeatedly requested.

