Tbilisi ‘Strictly Condemns’ State Duma Speaker’s Visit to Sokhumi

The Georgian Foreign Ministry announced on December 2 that it “strictly condemns the arrival of Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairperson of the Russian State Duma, in occupied Abkhazia through violation of the state border of Georgia.”

The Foreign Ministry condemned the fact as “yet another rough violation of fundamental principles of international law” by Moscow and noted that it is a continuation of the policy directed towards the infringement of the territorial integrity of a sovereign state.

The Foreign Ministry also stated that Volodin’s arrival in Sokhumi violates international commitments, including the August 12, 2008 Ceasefire Agreement.

Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairperson of the State Duma, the lower house of the Russian Parliament, visited Sokhumi on 1 December to meet with the region’s Kremlin-backed leader, Aslan Bzhania, as well as with Lasha Ashuba, the “speaker” of occupied Abkhazia’s legislature with whom he signed an inter-parliamentary agreement to systematize relations between the two legislatures.

