Georgia Joins Statement Commemorating Holodomor

Georgia was among a group of countries that aligned itself with the European Union’s statement on the 90th anniversary of the Holodomor – the terror-famine orchestrated from 1932-1933 in Ukraine – following an OSCE Permanent Council on 24 November.

The statement honored the memory of Holodomor victims and underscored that “it is one of the greatest tragedies of the 20th century, which was a century of extraordinary cruelty and suffering.”

Highlighting that millions were starved to death as a result of “atrocious Stalinist policies,” the statement emphasized, “On this tragic anniversary, we wish to pay our respects to those who died and express our sincere condolences to their families and relatives and to the people of Ukraine, who were particularly affected by the famines.”

“It is vital that we do not forget Holodomor, which took the lives of so many Ukrainians,” the statement stressed. “Their memory reminds us of the importance of strengthening accountability, as well as the rule of law and respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms for the prevention of human tragedies in the future.”

The statement concluded by reiterating that “food and hunger should never be used as a weapon.”

Besides Georgia, the statement was signed by the EU candidate countries North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Ukraine, and Moldova, the EFTA countries Iceland and Liechtenstein, as well as Andorra and San Marino.