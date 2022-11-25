Speaker Papuashvili Visits Portugal

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili visited Portugal alongside a delegation on 24 November to meet with his counterpart, the President of the National Assembly of Portugal, Augusto Santos Silva, as well as the Chairperson of the European Affairs Committee of the National Assembly, Luís Capoulas Santos.

Meeting with President Silva

While meeting with his Portuguese counterpart, Speaker Papuashvili discussed enhancing parliamentary ties at the level of the sectoral committees and friendship groups.

In the context of Georgia’s European aspirations, Speaker Papuashvili also informed National Assembly President Silva about Georgia’s compliance with EU recommendations and the country’s progress in that regard.

Per the Georgian Parliament, in that regard, President Silva reaffirmed Portugal’s support for Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic integration, while expressing gratitude for Georgia’s “role in enhancing European and global security.”

In that context, the two sides also discussed the security situation in the South Caucasus and the Black Sea Region.

On his part, President Silva tweeted, “We had the opportunity to exchange information both on Georgia’s European aspirations and the situation in the Caucasus.”

“The Parliamentary delegations from both countries included members of Friendship Groups and Standing Committees, and there is every condition for strengthening cooperation between the two Parliaments,” he underscored.

Engaging meeting with @ASantosSilvaPAR, President of Portugal’s National Assembly. The European continent can only be at peace once its Westernmost and Easternmost parts will be under one EU and NATO umbrella. We hope for 🇵🇹’s support in this endeavor. pic.twitter.com/w2WxKJYRfu — Shalva Papuashvili 🇬🇪 (@shpapuashvili) November 24, 2022

Meeting with Chairperson Santos

While meeting with Chairperson Santos, Speaker Papuashvili provided an “in-depth” overview of the current status of implementation of the European Commission’s 12 recommendations and the Association Agreement by the Georgian Parliament.

The meeting also covered the ongoing war in Ukraine and its geopolitical and socio-economic consequences, as well as developments in the South Caucasus region.

