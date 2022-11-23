Speaker Papuashvili Meets Spanish Counterpart

Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili was in Madrid on a working visit, where he met Ander Gil, the President of the Senate of Spain, on 22 November.

According to the Georgian Parliament’s press release, the meeting focused on discussing bilateral cooperation. Speaker Papuashvili also briefed his counterpart on Georgia’s progress toward EU and NATO membership.

On his part, President Gil tweeted after the meeting, “I am grateful for the visit of the Speaker of the Parliament of Georgia, Shalva Papuashvili whom I received at the Spanish Senate.”

“Spain and Georgia maintain an excellent bilateral relationship of cooperation in renewable energy, infrastructure, or tourism,” he emphasized. “We will continue to promote our cooperation.”

