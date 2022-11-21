Georgia Absent as UN Votes Rights Resolution on Iran

Questions emerged after it became known that Georgia was not present at the 77th Session of the UN’s Third Committee to vote on the draft resolution concerning the human rights situation in Iran.

The resolution follows months of protests in Iran, sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died after being detained by the morality police. They have challenged the country’s leadership and drawn international support, as well as widespread condemnation of Iran’s leaders for their continued crackdown on protestors.

Accordingly, under the terms of the draft resolution – which passed with 80 votes in favor, 28 against, and 68 abstentions – the UN Assembly will “express concern at the alarmingly high frequency of the imposition of the death penalty in the country,” and urge the country to “cease the use of excessive force against peaceful protesters, including women and children…”

The opposition Droa party released a statement on 21 November addressing Georgia’s absence, emphasizing that “with this step, the Georgian government confirmed once again that it supports the authoritarian forces of the region.”

“In addition, Georgian Dream emphasized its own civilizational choice in favor of the Russian-Iranian alliance by refraining from condemning the Iranian regime in the said vote,” the party stressed.

Notably, this is not the first time that Georgia has been criticized for its stance on Iran.

Several weeks ago, a meeting between Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze and the Iranian Ambassador to Georgia Mahmoud Adib, to discuss “regional challenges and opportunities” drew the ire of MEP Viola von Cramon, who tweeted, “Seriously – regional challenges and opportunities – with the Iranian regime that is currently suppressing everyone in the most brutal way?”

“This new cooperation shows the wrong path Georgia has, unfortunately, chosen and the political isolation Georgia faces already,” she underscored.