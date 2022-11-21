EU Delegation Urges Venice Commission Opinion on De-oligarchization Law

The EU delegation in Georgia released a statement on 21 November in response to the passing of the Georgian Dream’s de-oligarchization law with the second reading in Parliament, urging, “a Venice Commission opinion should be requested and implemented before its adoption.”

The Georgian Dream party has so far expressed no plans to send the law for review to the Venice Commission.

Remark on the "de-oligarchisation" draft law



The draft law passed the second reading in the Georgian Parliament on 16 November. The law was drafted in response to the European Commission’s recommendation on de-oligarchization and has transferred the Ukrainian de-oligarchization law to Georgia, albeit with some changes like granting the Government the ability to compile the list of oligarchs instead of the President.

Notably, the ruling party has controversially maintained that Bidzina Ivanishvili – GD founder and ex-Prime Minister – is not an oligarch, despite many contending he is the sole person the law should target.

In that context, civil society organizations, international partners, and members of the opposition have taken a critical view of the proposed law. In that latest example, the Social Justice Center (SJC) published its opinion on the implementation of de-oligarchization on 17 November, which stated that “taking into account the contextual differences” between the countries, Georgia’s adoption of Ukraine’s anti-oligarchy law, “should not be considered a reasonable step.”

