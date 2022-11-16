Georgian, Armenian PMs Hold Phone Talk

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his Armenian counterpart Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation – the second this month – on 16 November.

According to the Georgian government’s press release, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of regional importance. “In this context, the importance of improving the situation in the South Caucasus and taking appropriate steps in this direction was emphasized,” the press release noted.

The two Prime Ministers also highlighted the need for continuing to develop trade and economic ties between the two nations.

They also agreed to hold a meeting of the Georgia-Armenia Interdepartmental Commission in Yerevan in early 2023.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)