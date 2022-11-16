News

Georgian, Armenian PMs Hold Phone Talk

16/11/2022 - 16:37
30 1 minute read

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his Armenian counterpart Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a phone conversation – the second this month – on 16 November.

According to the Georgian government’s press release, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and issues of regional importance. “In this context, the importance of improving the situation in the South Caucasus and taking appropriate steps in this direction was emphasized,” the press release noted.

The two Prime Ministers also highlighted the need for continuing to develop trade and economic ties between the two nations.

They also agreed to hold a meeting of the Georgia-Armenia Interdepartmental Commission in Yerevan in early 2023.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
16/11/2022 - 16:37
30 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

Commissioner Várhelyi Meets Members of Parliament

16/11/2022 - 16:56

Georgia’s Real GDP Growth at 10.5% in 2021

15/11/2022 - 15:27

President Zurabishvili Talks Ukraine War, Russians in Georgia

15/11/2022 - 15:08

Sokhumi Offers Two Conditions for Transferring Bichvinta

15/11/2022 - 13:55
© Copyright: Civil Georgia 2022
Back to top button