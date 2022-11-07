Georgian, Armenian PMs Hold Phone Talk

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and his Armenian counterpart Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan held a telephone conversation on 6 November.

According to the Government administration, Prime Minister Pashinyan informed the Georgian PM about the trilateral meeting held between Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Russia, on 31 October in Sochi.

The two also discussed various issues on the agenda of Georgia-Armenia cooperation and ongoing regional developments.

