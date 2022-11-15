EU Enlargement Commissioner Meets President Zurabishvili

European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement, Olivér Várhelyi, who is visiting Georgia on November 15-16 and who has already met with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, held a meeting with President Salome Zurabishvili.

The President’s administration reported that the sides discussed the issues related to Georgia’s European perspective, granting the candidate’s status to the country, as well as the fulfillment of the European Commission’s recommendations. In this context, they stressed the importance of overcoming polarization.

The sides also discussed Russia’s aggression against Ukraine, the security situation in the region, the Black Sea security, and its important role in connecting Europe and Asia.

“Georgia’s huge potential in terms of developing the infrastructural, energy, and transport corridors linking to Europe was also discussed,” according to the President’s administration.

It also reported that the European Commissioner said that his visit to Georgia aims at assisting Georgia in the EU integration process.

“The EU is looking forward to welcoming Georgia into our European family,” Olivér Várhelyi tweeted after the meeting with President Zurabishvili, adding that “we support Georgia to meet its commitments to the 12 priorities.”

“The EU strongly and consistently reaffirmed its support to Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he stressed.

#Georgia # Tbilisi – Met President ⁦⁦@Zourabichvili_S⁩

The 🇪🇺is looking forward to welcome🇬🇪 into our European family. We support 🇬🇪 to meet its commitments to the 1️⃣2️⃣priorities.

EU strongly & consistently reaffirmed its support 🇬🇪sovereignty & territorial integrity. pic.twitter.com/WcIWILGPVo — Oliver Varhelyi (@OliverVarhelyi) November 15, 2022

