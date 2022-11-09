Prosecutor’s Office Announces New Crackdown on International Fraud Scheme

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia announced a new wave of crackdowns on call centers following an international investigation with the support of Eurojust and involving the relevant agencies of Georgia and 7 countries, which established transnational crime in Georgia and 3 other nations.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the resulting arrests and seizures took place after several months of preparation with international partners, including 60 law enforcement agents from Germany and up to 300 Georgian officers.

5 call centers, dozens of individuals, their homes, cars, and workplaces were searched and hundreds of electronic data carriers, documents, and a large amount of cash were seized during the raid. In addition, the property and funds that were obtained through criminal means have been seized.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, criminal prosecution has been initiated in different countries against some of the organizers of the crimes, while one of the organizers was arrested in Georgia.

The Prosecutor’s Office noted that the activities of the criminal group involved the establishment of companies in different countries, the fraudulent appropriation of millions of euros belonging to EU member states, including German citizens, through call centers, and the subsequent laundering of funds.

“Members of the so-called criminal group, for the operation of the call center, created electronic trading platforms under different brand names, which ensured the placement of fraudulently obtained funds from clients to the bank accounts of fictitious enterprises,” the Prosecutor’s Office remarked.

According to the agency, the Prosecutor has already initiated cases against 36 individuals and 2 legal entities involved in the call centers.

The Prosecutor’s Office also stated that the fight against transnational crime is “especially important” for the agency and reiterated its readiness to work effectively in the fight against it.

