3 Georgian Citizens Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line Released

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) announced on 3 November that three citizens detained by the Russian occupation forces – Vladimer Jokhadze, Malkhaz Tielidze, and one minor – have been released and are back in Tbilisi-controlled territory. The trio had been detained on 1 November near the village of Mejvriskhevi, Gori Municipality.

According to the SSG, both the hotline mechanism and other tools at the Georgian government’s disposal were used in the process of securing their release.

The SSG reiterated that the “responsibility for all destructive actions carried out in the occupied regions of Georgia and along the occupation line rests with the occupying power.”

“The central government, together with international partners, continues to actively work for the release of other illegally detained Georgian citizens, both in occupied Tskhinvali and occupied Abkhazia,” the SSG also stated.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)