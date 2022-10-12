On 12 October the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Aleksandre Darakhvelidze, and the Deputy Finance Minister, Giorgi Kakauridze, both denied the accusations of the Russian Federal Security Services (FSB), that the explosive material used in the Crimea bridge explosion on 8 October reached its destination by via Georgia.

“Georgia has nothing to do with the mentioned issue,” Deputy Minister Darakhvelidze emphasized today while speaking with journalists. He added that “both transit and non-transit cargoes go through customs control in Georgia and no similar suspicious facts have been observed.”

On his part, Deputy Minister Kakauridze explained that “neither a trailer loaded with TNT nor other explosive substances” passed the customs border of Georgia. “The customs service has a detailed procedure for fulfilling its duty [in such cases] and there was no such case,” he underscored.

According to the Deputy Finance Minister, “in some cases, certain accusations are heard from politicians [and] the special services, behind which there is no justification.” He stressed that just because “someone said something,” he has no obligation to respond with a statement on the matter.

“If someone substantiates the fact that [the cargo] crossed the Georgian border with some arguments, in that case, an investigation will be started and the responsible persons will be [identified],” Deputy Minister Kakauridze said, and added that if the mentioned information is pure “speculation,” then the relevant agencies should address it.

What does the FSB say?

Russia’s FSB announced on 12 October that Kirill Budanov, the head of the main intelligence division of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, as well as his employees and agents, orchestrated the explosion on the Crimea bridge which connects Russia and Ukraine.

The FSB also published what they allege is the delivery route of the explosions to the Crimea bridge. According to their version, the explosive device was hidden inside a polyethylene roll and brought to Bulgaria from Odesa. It was then transported to Poti, Georgia, and then to Armenia with the involvement of three Ukrainian citizens, two Georgian citizens, and 1 Armenian citizen.

The FSB said the cargo cleared customs in Yerevan between 29 September and 3 October. After the documents were changed on 4 October to alter the sender and recipient, the cargo was then taken by a truck registered in Georgia to a warehouse in Krasnodar through the Upper Lars customs checkpoint connecting Russia and Georgia.

They further stated that on 7 October, the sender and recipient were changed again and on the same day, the device was placed in a truck registered to a Russian citizen, which blew up on the Crimea bridge on 8 October.

According to the agency, 8 persons have been detained within the scope of the case and 5 of them are Russian citizens, while 3 are citizens of Ukraine and Armenia.

The FSB concluded by stating that the investigation continues and all those involved, including foreign citizens, will be held accountable.

