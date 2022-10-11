The United Nations General Assembly voted on 11 October and elected Georgia as a member of the UN Human Rights Council for the term 2023-2025, alongside thirteen other countries.

Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Sudan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Kyrgyzstan, Maldives, South Korea, Vietnam, Romania, Chile, Costa Rica, Venezuela, Belgium, and Germany also submitted their candidacy for election to the Council alongside Georgia. Notably, all of the countries that had submitted their candidacy were elected except for Afghanistan and Venezuela.

The United Nations🇺🇳 General Assembly has elected #Georgia🇬🇪 as a member of the #HumanRights Council for the term 2023-2025 ➡️https://t.co/TAZ7ROnFhk pic.twitter.com/c2shxtzw4C — UN Human Rights Council (@UN_HRC) October 11, 2022

The Human Rights Council is an inter-governmental body within the UN, made up of 47 states responsible for the “promotion and protection of all human rights around the globe.” The Council meets at the UN office in Geneva and has the ability to discuss all thematic human rights issues and situations that require attention throughout the year.

According to the rules of the General Assembly, members of the Council are elected directly and individually by secret ballot by the majority of the members of the General Assembly.

Membership is based on equitable geographic distribution, with seats distributed among regional groups as follows: African States – 13 seats; Asia-Pacific States – 13; Eastern European States – 6; Latin American and Caribbean States – 8; and Western European and other States – 7.

Members serve for a period of three years and are restricted from immediate re-election after they have served two consecutive terms.