Prosecutor adds Charges Against Former Deputy Head of State Security Service
The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia announced on 11 October that they have added to the charges filed against Ioseb (Soso) Gogashvili, the former deputy head of the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG), to include the intentional disclosure of state secrets and violation of privacy.
In addition to the aforementioned previous charges, Gogashvili now faces the possibility of added time under Article 320, deliberate disclosure of state secrets, and Article 157(1), illegally obtaining and keeping secrets on private life, of the Criminal Code. The charges are punishable by four to seven years.
According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the additional charges come after their investigation established that Gogashvili had access to information containing state secrets, as well as personal data, which he illegally took out of the SSG building for personal purposes and kept in his residence. They further claim that Gogashvili then passed on the information taken from the SSG to another person, “thus intentionally disclosing state secrets.”
The investigation also found that Gogashvili illegally obtained video material depicting the private lives of a number of people, which he illegally stored on his electronic devices.
