Former SSG Deputy Head Alleges Ivanishvili Threatened His Family

Ioseb (Soso) Gogashvili, former deputy head of the State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) currently in pretrial detention, released a letter from prison on 11 August alleging that ruling Georgian Dream founder, Bidzina Ivanishvili, threatened him with the “destruction of his family” if Gogashvili “does not stop” what he is doing and “give the desired testimony.”

“I might find out that my family has died of a CO leak, a fire, or a car accident. In the best case scenario, they will plant [weapons or drugs] on my family members and close entourage and they will be caught…,” Gogashvili writes in the Facebook post.

The former deputy head of the SSG blames Ivanishvili and his family for the “illegalities” committed against those close to Gogashvili and emphasized that “together with my family, I will continue to fight for justice and continue the whistle-blowing campaign.”

“I appeal to the Public Defender, politicians, regardless of their position, NGOs, human rights defenders, the diplomatic corps and the media – to protect my innocent family,” Gogashvili said and asked those close to him to “physically” protect his family.

