Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili met with the Undersecretary of State for Arms Control and International Security Affairs, Bonnie Jenkins in Tbilisi on October 7.

According to the Georgian President’s Administration, the sides noted that the war in Ukraine has had a significant impact on the security and stability in the region, Europe, and generally, the world.

In this context, President Zurabishvili stressed that Georgia assists and extends its solidarity to Ukraine and strictly follows international financial sanctions against Russia.

The Georgian President’s administration reported that Undersecretary Jenkins “reiterated the U.S. support for Georgia’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and expressed readiness to strengthen strategic partnership with Georgia in other directions as well.”

President Zurabishvili and Undersecretary Jenkins also discussed the Black Sea and Caucasian security issues and Georgia’s role in these processes.

They also focused on the granting of a European perspective to Georgia and fulfillment of the European Commission’s recommendations that “is crucial for Georgia’s integration into European and Euro-Atlantic institutions.”

In this context, President Zurabishvili stressed the importance of Georgia’s participation in the meeting of world leaders on the sidelines of the first summit of the European Political Community (EPC) currently taking place in Prague, which, according to her, “confirms that Georgia is a valuable partner for the European Union in terms of strengthening security and stability in the region.”

The Georgian President invited the U.S. Undersecretary to attend the International Women’s Conference planned in Tbilisi in June 2023.

Undersecretary Jenkins is visiting Tbilisi on October 5-7 to attend the Biosafety Association for Central Asia and the Caucasus (BACAC) Regional Conference in Tbilisi. After addressing the conference yesterday, she told reporters that when she meets with members of the Georgian government, she will deliver “a message of strong support from Washington for the tremendous work Ambassador [Kelly] Degnan and her Embassy team have done to help advance Georgia’s Euro-Atlantic aspirations.”

The Undersecretary of State highlighted that the attacks against the U.S. Ambassador in Georgia are part of “a bigger pattern of disinformation aimed at obscuring the truth and the realities of the current crisis in Europe that one man has created.”

