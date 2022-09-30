National Agency of Public Registry Appoints New Chairperson

The National Agency of Public Registry (NAPR) of the Ministry of Justice announced on 29 September that Davit Devidze has been appointed as the new chairperson of the agency.

Devidze replaced Oleg (Bacho) Tortladze, who has been in the post since November 2021. It is not yet known where Tortladze will continue his work.

According to NAPR, 36-year-old Devidze, who holds a master’s degree in the faculty of law from Sokhumi State University, has occupied different positions in the same agency since 2009.

Most recently, from December 2021, he was the deputy chairperson of the agency. before that, he was the head of the agency’s legal department from 2016-2021.

