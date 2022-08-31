Tskhinvali Appoints “deputy economic minister,” Dismisses Others

The Kremlin-backed Tskhinvali government made the decision today to appoint Ekaterina Khubulova as the “first deputy minister of economic development of South Ossetia.”

According to Tskhinvali-based RES, the decision was made during a meeting of the “cabinet of ministers.”

RES cited the “minister of economic development,” Dzambolat Tadtaev, as stating that Khubulova will work on the implementation of the occupied region’s program for socio-economic development for 2022-2025 and will also “coordinate the department of foreign economic relations and investment activities.”

In the same meeting, Roin Kozaev was dismissed from his post as the “deputy minister of economic development.”

The cabinet also made the decision to dismiss Valery Bibilov, the “first deputy head of the Tskhinvali region’s administration” and Alan Tuaev, the deputy head of the administration, from their posts.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)