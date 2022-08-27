90% of Borjomi Fire Liquidated, says Internal Affairs Ministry

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA) announced on 26 August that 90% of the fire foci have been eliminated in all three sectors of the fire in Borjomi Municipality, while “active fire extinguishing works are underway in the remaining 10%.”

Hundreds of firefighters, rescuers, and representatives of the MIA, the Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure, and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture, have been fighting the fire since it broke out on 19 August.

4 helicopters of the Georgian Border Police as well as 3 specialized firefighting aircraft supplied by Turkey have also been involved in the efforts.

The MIA denoted that “for the purpose of prevention in the Borjomi valley, fire and border aviation, as well as fire-rescuers and employees of various ministries are still on the ground and continue their work.”

The Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Ioseb Chelidze, and the Head of the Emergency Situations Management Agency, Temur Mghebrishvili, are managing the situation on the ground.