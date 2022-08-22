Work Continues to Tame Borjomi Forest Fire

Hundreds of firefighters and employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs Special Tasks Department worked overnight to tame a forest fire that erupted in the Borjomi Municipality on 19 August.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs’ latest statement on 22 August, 3 helicopters of the border police also resumed working on extinguishing the fire this morning, with fire and rescue vehicles mobilized on the spot.

The Ministry denoted that “for now, the danger of the fire spreading to populated areas has been removed.”

Per the MIA’s statement, an operational management headquarters has been created on-site headed by the Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs, Ioseb Chelidze, and the Head of the Emergency Situations Management Agency, Temur Mghebrishvili.

The Georgian Government’s press service also released a statement on the situation on 21 August, which denoted that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili had given the order to mobilize employees of the MIA, as well as the Ministry of Defense (MOD), the Ministry of Regional Development and Infrastructure (MRDI), and the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Agriculture (MEPA) to deal with the fire.

Per the Government’s press release, the Defense Forces of Georgia and employees of MEPA are already involved in fire extinguishing works, while MRDI has provided bulldozers and water carriers. Representatives of the National Forestry Agency, as well as the Borjomi Municipality, are on site as well.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)