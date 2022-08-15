Georgian Politicians React to EU Association Implementation Report

On 13 August, the European External Action Service released the new Association Implementation Report on Georgia which stated that the EU Association Agreement has been a driver for reforms in the country and that “overall, the process of aligning national law with EU law as part of the Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) is well on track and progressing…” It also emphasized, however, that such challenges as local election shortcomings, July 5-6 homophobic pogroms, reports of wiretapping of parts of Georgian society, and other vital issues “threatened to undermine the country’s democratic foundations…”

The document stated further that “In 2021, Georgia’s alignment rate with relevant High Representative statements on behalf of the EU and Council Decisions was 53%, marking a decrease from 62% in 2020. During the first half of 2022, the rate further decreased to 42%.”

The report triggered reactions from the ruling Georgian Dream party and opposition politicians.

Ruling Party Reactions

Ilia Darchiashvili, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, stated, “We have an open and ongoing dialogue with the European Union. We are actively working with them to overcome all the challenges that exist. We have a very dynamic process in the direction of the European Union and I am sure that with close coordination, we will have concrete, tangible results in the bilateral relations between Georgia and the European Union very soon and Georgia will continue to move actively towards final integration into the EU.”

MP Beka Davituliani remarked, “The general assessment of the European Union is that in the Eastern Partnership, Georgia was an advanced country in terms of reforms and still remains so, despite the fact that they have critical opinions in a number of directions… However, from their point of view, the 12 points are the guide that will lead to the desired result for them and for us, and we are ready to implement these 12 points and all the critical opinions which were also written in this conclusion, are reflected in those 12 points…”

Opposition Reactions

United National Movement chairperson Nika Melia said, “According to this document, Georgia experienced a setback and regression in the fields of democracy, human rights, [and] the rule of law. The report states that elections in Georgia are falsified, journalists, public defenders, and civil society organizations are attacked, [and] there is political persecution in the country and state institutions are hijacked.”

“This is another statement that [Bidzina] Ivanishvili’s Russian rule is an obstacle in the way of the EU,” he emphasized. “Nevertheless, Europe does not give up hope, does not destroy the prospect of [Georgia] becoming a European country, and calls us to take these 12 steps that will make us part of Europe.”

The UNM Chairperson underscored, however, that “the stateless [Georgian Dream] party does not intend to implement these recommendations, as evidenced by the actions and inactions of Russian Dream during this period.”

Grigol Gegelia, member of Lelo for Georgia, remarked, “… We once again, absolutely clearly, heard that Georgia has basic and fundamental problems in the areas of democracy, rule of law, justice, and human rights…, this report very clearly reiterates that there will be fundamental changes in this direction or Georgia will completely and finally lose its European perspective.”

Paata Manjgaladze, from Strategy Aghmashenebeli, said “They told us that democracy is weak in Georgia, [that] state institutions are weak. There is still talk that, practically, power has been seized and we can make an assessment that oligarchic rule is incompatible with Europe. Therefore, if we want to become part of Europe, get candidate status [and] then become members, it is necessary for the people to take back power. Today, power has been seized by one person – Bidzina Ivanishvili. Neither the Parliament nor the government… mean anything, unfortunately.”

Gigi Tsereteli, from European Georgia, stated, “[Based on the] policy that the Georgian government is implementing, how can this report be positive in any way? I’m not even saying anything about anti-Western policy… All the steps taken by the government practically contradict the requirements of the European Commission [and] candidate status…”

Elene Khoshtaria, Droa party leader, stressed, “…After they told us that on the one hand, the people deserve European perspective, and, on the other hand, that under the conditions of the oligarchy, this is impossible, almost two months have passed, and after these two months, we read a report [which states], not that progress has not been made but that we have serious failures in all fundamental directions. We are talking about both internal and external politics here.”

