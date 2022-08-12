Parliamentary Delegation Visits South Africa

A Georgian Parliamentary Delegation led by Nikoloz Samkharadze, Foreign Relations Committee Chairperson, is visiting South Africa where they met with Amos Masondo, chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, the upper house of the South African Parliament.

Per the Georgian Parliament’s press release, while meeting with Chairperson Masondo and other legislators in Cape Town, the South African side was interested in steps taken by the Georgian Parliament to strengthen supervisory functions and “the reforms implemented in the country.”

The Georgian Parliament’s press release denoted that the South African legislators were interested in visiting Georgia to “learn about the reforms implemented in the country in the fields of fighting corruption, reducing poverty, managing borders, and developing state services.”

MP Samkharadze emphasized the visit has “a special significance because it is the first precedent when the delegation of the Parliament of Georgia visits the Republic of South Africa…”

The Georgian delegation also met with the Foreign Relations Committee, where the discussion focused on strengthening bilateral parliamentary relations and deepening existing cooperation in such areas as trade, tourism, reforms, agriculture, sports, and education.

MP Samkharadze focused on the main foreign policy priorities for Georgia, including the challenges facing the region like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and Georgia’s occupied regions. As MP Samkharadze underscored the importance of a non-recognition policy for Black Sea security, the South African side confirmed its support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The Georgian delegation includes David Kacharava, ruling Georgian Dream party MP, Alexandre Rakviashvili, Girchi MP, and Beka Dvali, the Georgian Ambassador to South Africa.

