NATO Urges Russia to Withdraw Troops from Georgia

Javier Colomina, NATO Secretary-General’s Special Representative for the Caucasus & Central Asia, reiterated the organization’s pledge at the Madrid Summit in support of Georgia’s sovereignty and called on Russia to “meet its international obligations and commitments and withdraw its forces from Georgia.”

Bringing attention to the 14th anniversary of the Russo-Georgian 2008 August War in a separate tweet on 7 August, Colomina stated, “As world’s attention focuses on Russian war against Ukraine, let’s never forget that – since exactly 14 years ago – Russia occupies parts of Georgia.”

“Ever since, Russian forces have illegally been on 20% of Georgian territory, as a result of which thousands of Georgians have been displaced,” he added.

