Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 35.4% in January-June 2022

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover amounted to USD 8.5 billion between January-June 2022 – a 35.4% increase as compared to the same period last year, according to data released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on July 19.

Exports increased by 35.6% year-over-year to USD 2.5 billion, while imports went up 35.3%, reaching USD 5.9 billion. The trade deficit stood at USD 3.3 billion, making up 39.6% of the trade turnover.

Turkey topped the list of Georgia’s largest trading partners by turnover, with USD 1.3 billion, followed by Russia — 962.2 million, China — USD 922.5 million, Azerbaijan — USD 632.2 million, and the United States — USD 526.5 million.

China was Georgia’s largest trading partner by exports with USD 400 million, followed by Azerbaijan — USD 287 million, Russia — with USD 256.5 million, Turkey — with USD 254.1 million, and Bulgaria — USD 225.9 million.

Turkey, Russia, and China were the top trading partners of Georgia in terms of imports, with USD 1.04 billion, USD 705.7 million, and USD 522.5 million, respectively, followed by the U.S. with USD 380.4 million and Azerbaijan with USD 345.2 million.

Copper ores and concentrates led the list of export commodities in January-June 2022 with USD 533 million. It was followed by ferroalloys — USD 301.5 million; cars — USD 269.2 million; nitrogen fertilizers — USD 165.7 million; wine or fresh grapes — USD 99.8 million; electrical energy — USD 53.7 million; spirits — USD 52.8 million; medicine — USD 49.1 million; mineral waters — USD 44.7 million; gold — USD 43.4 million; and other commodities — USD 944.7 million.

Cars topped the list of import commodities in January-June 2022 with USD 606.7 million. It was followed by petroleum oils — USD 576.7 million; copper ores and concentrates — USD 416.3 million; petroleum gases — USD 232.2 million; medicine USD 195.2 million; telephone sets — USD 125.5 million; data processing machines — USD 96.2 million; iron or non-alloy steel — USD 50 million; self-propelled machines — USD 47.4 million; motor vehicles for goods’ transportation — USD 44.5 million; and other commodities — USD 3.4 billion.

