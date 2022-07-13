Georgia’s Foreign Trade Up 35.2% in January -June

Georgia’s foreign trade turnover in goods amounted to USD 8.5 billion between January-June 2022 – a 35.2% increase as compared to the same period last year, according to the preliminary estimates released by the National Statistics Office (Geostat) on July 13.

Exports grew by 35.1% to USD 2.5 billion, while imports increased by 35.3% to USD 5.9 billion. The trade deficit between January-June was USD 3.4 billion, amounting to 39.8% of the trade turnover.

Source: Geostat

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)