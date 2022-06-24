Thousands of Georgians Rally for Europe Again

Thousands of Georgians have packed Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi’s main thoroughfare this evening again to push for Georgia’s European future as the country failed to secure EU candidate status last night.

The protesters have been waving European and Ukrainian flags along with banners. Unlike Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova have been granted candidate status for the 27-member bloc by the European Council.

“Today we are fighting for Georgia to become part of the European Union,” tweeted the Shame Movement, an activist group organizing the protest.

The rally is addressed by civic activists, doctors, and artists, as well as outspoken archeologist Ana Mgeladze, dismissed from the National Museum by the Culture Ministry. Like on June 20, partisan political leaders are shunned.

Background:

More to follow