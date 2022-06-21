Georgian Dream Changes Tone Over Massive Pro-EU Rally

Following a large-scale pro-EU rally in Tbilisi on June 20, the ruling Georgian Dream party members changed have somewhat altered their narrative about the demonstration. The governing party representatives have propagated the idea over the days that the opposition “war party” of the United National Movement stood behind the activist-led protest, with PM Irakli Garibashvili going as far to menace the demonstration. They have also accused the organizers of the pro-EU rally of defying the European Commission’s recommendation on political depolarization in the country. But the GD officials today have entertained the idea that even Georgian Dream supporters were among those that protested for the European future in Tbilisi last night.

“People who want Europe turned out for the rally,” noted Georgian Dream chief Irakli Kobakhidze, adding that “the number of those who want Europe is even much higher than those who turned out yesterday… that is 85% of Georgian population.”

Kakha Kaladze, GD’s Secretary General and Mayor of Tbilisi, reiterating the ruling party’s stance that the rally was organized by the United National Movement, GD’s arch-rival. But, per mayor Kaladze, “I am not saying that protesters were members of the [United] National Movement.”

MP Mamuka Mdinaradze, Executive Secretary of Georgian Dream, also noted that a lot of “supporters of European idea” turned out for “the rally organized by the National Movement.” He, however, stressed that the ruling party’s supporters also rallied yesterday to express their support for European integration.

Echoing her teammates, Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Culture Tea Tsulukiani also said part of the public who are “genuinely” aspiring towards European family participated in the rally.

Georgian Dream MP, Beka Davituliani also claimed that the rally was organized by the people affiliated with the United National Movement, adding, however, that his friends supporting the ruling party also were among the participants.

“The rally showed that there are a lot of people in Georgia, who are genuinely aspiring towards the EU membership, obtaining the [EU candidate] status and this is the decision made by the majority of our population,” another GD lawmaker Giorgi Amilakhvari said.

“This rally upheld my position that the absolute majority of Georgian population supports EU integration,” said GD MP Davit Sergeenko, erstwhile Health Minister.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)