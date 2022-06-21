In Photos | Massive Pro-EU Rally in Tbilisi

On June 20, tens of thousands of Georgians have rallied on Rustaveli Avenue, Tbilisi’s main thoroughfare, to support Georgia’s accession to the European Union and protest against what they saw the Georgian Dream government’s deliberate failure to secure the EU candidacy. Organized by activist group Shame Movement, the March for Europe aimed to send a pro-European message to Brussels, where 27 Member States in the EU Council will make their final decision on Georgia’s EU bid on June 23-24. Symbolically, the rally later marched towards Europe Square, where protesters chalked messages in support of European integration.

Our own Guram Muradov captured moments from the massive rally:

