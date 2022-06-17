Report: Commission to Set Conditions for Georgia with Chance to Candidacy

The European Commission has reached a “tentative agreement” for Georgia with “conditions now and chance to get candidate status after,” according to Rikard Jozwiak, RFE/RL’s Europe Editor.

Per Jozwiak, the Commission also agreed to grant status to Ukraine and Moldova now “followed by conditions to be complied with.”

The report comes as the European Commission is expected to deliver its opinion on the EU candidacy of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia later today. Then on June 23-24, the Council is then expected to make a final decision on each country.

Key European Leaders on Georgia

As the decision approaches, several European leaders have voiced their thoughts on granting candidacy to the Associated Trio of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, stated while visiting Kyiv with French President Emmanuel Macron, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis yesterday, that “Germany is for a positive decision in favor of Ukraine. That also applies to the Republic of Moldova,” with no mention of Georgia, as cited by Business Insider.

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis however, asserted that securing integration for all three countries is “key in building a strong and lasting shield around our own values.” “It is about our capacity to project security [and] stability in our neighborhood. There is no time left for hesitancy.”

The day before French President Emmanuel Macron, while visiting Moldova, expressed support for Ukraine and Moldova while disassociating Georgia from the group, saying that Georgia, along with Armenia and Azerbaijan is not in the “same geopolitical situation.”

Georgia and Moldova applied for the EU membership on March 3, following in the footsteps of Kyiv in the aftermath of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

