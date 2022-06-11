U.S. Deeply Concerned About Georgia’s Democratic Trajectory

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor Kara McDonald has said while visiting Tbilisi she carries a message from Washington of “deep concern about Georgia’s democratic trajectory.”

In her remarks with Georgian reporters on June 10, McDonald also noted that she came to Georgia a message of deep U.S. commitment, deep U.S. investment in supporting Georgia’s democratic future and democratic aspirations.

“These are aspirations that we believe represent the Euro-Atlantic agenda. They represent stability, peace and prosperity, and the road to these aspirations, is clear.”

The U.S. official stated that during her meetings with Georgian authorities, the opposition and civil society representatives they have discussed democratic development, about electoral reform, about judicial reform, and “fundamentally about how to support what Georgians want, which is EU and NATO integration.”

“I come also at a time of unique opportunity for Georgia… And my message is: Don’t lose this opportunity. Unite around what the Georgian people — what you all have expressed that you want, that is EU and NATO integration,” she asserted.

“There are many allies in this work… There are many allies in the international community, in your own community, and the U.S. remains very committed,” the State Department official added.

