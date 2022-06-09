GD Chief Says European Parliament Resolution ‘Not Worth a Dime’

Ruling Georgian Dream party chief, MP Irakli Kobakhidze has downplayed the European Parliament’s resolution regarding violations of press freedom in Georgia passed earlier today, which also called for sanctions against Georgian Dream founder and ex-PM Bidzina Ivanishvili.

The document has “nothing in common with European values and this sort of resolution, I’ll say it directly, is not worth a dime,” MP Kobakhidze asserted.

In his words, the resolution can be seen as a kind of hint that, unlike Ukraine and Moldova, Georgia may not be granted EU candidate status. “This will be a completely illogical and unjust decision, to which all people interested in peace, the rule of law, and economic progress in Georgia will have their reaction.”

“We hope that when Georgia, Ukraine, and Moldova become members of the European Union, we will have a different European Parliament — a European Parliament immune from the influence of “fake” and a defender of true European values.”

The GD chief expressed astonishment that the resolution would call for the sanctioning of Bidzina Ivanishvili who he said “is completely distanced from politics today and restored democracy, media freedom and media pluralism to the Georgian people,” while calling for the release of imprisoned ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili and opposition TV chief Nika Gvaramia, which he dubbed “the enemies of Georgia democracy and media freedom.”

“It was exactly Bidzina Ivanishvili who renewed Georgia’s integration with Western structures after defeating Saakashvili’s regime,” MP Kobakhidze claimed.

Of War and State Coup

MP Kobakhidze maintained that even if theoretically Ivanishvili remains in politics, the only thing that anyone could criticize him for is that “Georgian authorities did not impose sanctions against Russia and punish its own people by doing so.”

Repeating the Georgian Dream’s favorite line, MP Kobakhidze said “Georgia’s ‘well-wishers’ may not like that Georgia did not get involved in a completely fatal war [of Russia in Ukraine] and did not let no one destroy the country.”

“Perhaps, they are annoyed by the fact that against the background of the worst economic problems in the world, in Georgia last year and during January-April of this year, economic growth stood over 10 percent,” he added.

He also said, “Georgia’s ‘well-wishers’ may not like that the law is enforced in Georgia and that Saakashvili, who sneaked into the country with a sour cream container, and [Nika] Gvaramia, the robber of a TV company with 7 million laris are in the right place today.”

“The opposition’s calculation is simple,” MP Kobakhidze went on, adding that the opposition would take advantage of Georgia’s failure to attain EU candidate status unlike Moldova and Ukraine, and lead to a public outcry, especially among the youths, and “the coup d’etat” by the United National Movement.”

“The end of all this is Georgia’s involvement in the war…”

Downplaying Press Freedom Problems

The ruling party chairperson took particular issue with the resolution passages about Saakashvili’s transfer to a private clinic and the reasons for the death of cameraman Aleksandre Lashkarava.

MP Kobakhidze said both statements were “lies,” adding: “It is extremely disturbing when specific individuals manage to sneak in such gross factual inaccuracies and lies in the EP resolution.”

He also denied the resolution’s remarks that violence against journalists has reached unprecedented levels since July 5 events, saying it was “unfortunate when such facts are not verified by the European Parliament before a resolution is adopted.”

Despite lambasting the European Parliament’s resolution, the Chair concluded that the government would not “anticipate the events” and will wait for the official decision to be made regarding Georgia’s EU candidacy on June 23-24.

“Judging by the decision [of the EU], we will provide the public with more information about the behind-the-scenes developments around the candidate status and relevant personal conversations.”

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)