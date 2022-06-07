EP Political Group Leaders to Back EU Candidacy for Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine
A draft statement by the Political Group leaders of the European Parliament, unveiled by Rikard Jozwiak, RFE/RL’s Europe Editor, reads the leaders appealing the heads of state and governments of Member States to grant EU candidate status to Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia.
In the draft statement, which per Jozwiak may change before official publication, Political Group leaders note that “the shifting geopolitical plates requires action on our part. By doing so we will be true to our principles and values.”
It stresses that “Ukrainians, whose motherland is under a brutal attack, but also Moldovans and Georgians who seek a brighter future, await a signal that their place is in the European family.”
“That is why this House strongly appeals to you to grant Ukraine, the Republic of Moldova, and Georgia the EU candidate status, in line with article 49 of the Treaty of the European Union and on the basis of merit,” the document reads.
Georgia is now awaiting the opinion of the European Commission on its candidacy bid, while in late June governments of the Member States are expected to take the final decision in the European Council.
Also Read:
- President Suspects Pro-Russian Activities Orchestrated Against EU Bid
- ALDE Backs EU Candidacies for Georgia, Ukraine, Moldova
- Georgia PM Says EU Candidacy Will Propel More Reforms
- MEP Contradicts GD Claim on Opposition Campaigning Against EU Candidacy
This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)